South Korea’s MFG buys estimated 66,000 tonnes corn in tender – traders

19/05/2023

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 66,000 tonnes of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

It was bought in one consignment at an estimated $247.69 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

It was for shipment from South America between Aug. 25 and Sept. 15 for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 25. Seller was said to be trading house ADM.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)

