South Korea’s MFG buys some 68,000 metric tons of corn in tender

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has purchased an estimated 68,000 metric tonsof animal feed corn expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The tender sought corn in two consignments of up to 70,000 metric tons fromoptional origins excluding Russia and Ukraine.

Traders saidfalling Chicago corn prices were starting to generate more Asian import demand.

U.S. corn futures dropped to their lowest in 2-1/2 years on Wednesday after the Department of Agriculture forecast a larger-than-expected U.S. crop.

The corn was bought in oneconsignment at a premium of 150.50 U.S. cents c&f over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3, generatingan estimated outright price of $253.22 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

The sellerwas believed to be Australian trading house GrainCorp. The corn was bought for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 25.

Shipment of the consignment was sought between Oct. 22 and Nov. 10 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Oct. 2 and Oct. 21 from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe/the Black Sea region, Sept. 27 and Oct. 16 from South America or Oct.7 and Oct. 26 from South Africa.

No purchase was reported of another 70,000 metric ton consignment also sought by the MFG for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 20.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Devika Syamnath)