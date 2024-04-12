South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 T corn, traders say

South Korea’s Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, April 11.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in July in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 tons.

South Korean importers frequently purchase in advance of the monthly world supply and demand report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which often causes market turbulence and is due later on Thursday.

Price offers in the MFG tender are sought both in outright terms per ton cost and freight included (c&f) or at a premium over the Chicago May 2024 CK24 corn contract.

Shipment of the first consignment for arrival in South Korea around July 22 was sought between June 18-July 7 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between May 29-June 17 from the U.S. Gulf or Europe/Black Sea region, between May 19 and June 7 if from South America or June 3-June 22 from South Africa.

Shipment of the second consignment for arrival in South Korea around July 30 was sought between June 26-July 15 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between June 6-June 25 from the U.S. Gulf or Europe/Black Sea region, between May 19-June 7 if from South America or June 3-June 22 from South Africa.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)