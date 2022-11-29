South Korea’s NOFI buys 138,000 T corn in tender -traders

South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) bought an estimated 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins in an international tender on Monday, European traders said.

It was bought in two consignments, both of about 68,000 tonnes with a combination of outright prices and premiums over Chicago futures, the traders said.

The first consignment for arrival in Korea around March 1 was bought at an estimated outright price of $332.39 a tonne c&f and also at a premium of 182.70 cents a bushel c&f over the March 2023 Chicago corn contract CH3 plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

The seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

The second consignment, for arrival in Korea around March 10, was believed to be at a premium of 179 cents a bushel c&f over the March 2023 Chicago corn contract CH3 plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

There were conflicting trader reports about whether the second consignment included an element bought at an outright price.

The seller was believed to be trading house Olam.

Corn from Ukraine, Russia and Paraguay is excluded from the tender.

Shipment of the first consignment if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast is between Jan. 26 and Feb. 14. From the U.S. Gulf or Europe shipment is Jan. 6-25, from South America it is Jan. 1-20 and from South Africa it is Jan. 1-30.

Shipment of the second consignment if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast is between Feb. 4 and Feb. 23. From the U.S. Gulf or Europe shipment is Jan. 15 to Feb. 3, from South America it is Jan. 10-29 and from South Africa it is between Jan. 20 and Feb. 8.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )