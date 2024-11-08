South Korea’s NOFI buys 65,000 T corn, 63,000 T feed wheat in tender

Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) bought an estimated 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 63,000 tons of feed wheat in a tender on Thursday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased at an estimated premium of 192 U.S. cents a bushel over the Chicago March 2025 corn contract CH25 cost and freight (c&f) included plus a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

It was expected to be sourced optionally from the United States, South America or South Africa and was sold by trading house CHS, they said.

The wheat can be sourced from optional worldwide origins and was bought at $266.92 a ton c&f included plus a $1.35 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

Wheat seller was said to be trading house Agrocorp.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)