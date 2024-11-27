South Korea’s NOFI buys estimated 133,000 T corn, traders say

Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) bought an estimated 133,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

The corn was purchased in two consignments for March 2025 arrival in South Korea and was expected to be sourced optionally from either the United States, South America or South Africa.

The first consignment of around 68,000 tons was bought at an estimated outright price of $236.19 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included plus a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

The first corn consignment was sought for arrival around March 1.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is sought for Jan. 27-Feb. 15, if from the U.S. Gulf for Jan. 7-Jan. 26, from South America between Jan. 2 and Jan. 21 or from South Africa between Jan. 12 and Jan. 31.

The second consignment of 65,000 tons was bought at an estimated outright price of $235.99 a ton c&f plus a $1.25 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Pan Ocean.

The second consignment was sought for arrival around March 5.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast shipment is for Jan. 31-Feb. 19, from the U.S. Gulf between Jan. 11 and Jan. 30, from South America for Jan. 6-Jan. 25 or from South Africa between Jan. 16 and Feb. 4.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

South Korea’s FLC also bought 65,000 tons of corn in a private deal on Monday, traders said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)