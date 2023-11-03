South Korea’s NOFI buys up to 133,000 T corn in tender

Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought up to 133,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 tons on Thursday, European traders said.

The tender had sought arrival in South Korea in March 2024.

It was bought in two consignments with the precise volume to be supplied still to be settled.

The first consignment was bought partly at the estimated outright price of $250.49 a ton c&f and also partly at a premium of 136 U.S. cents a bushel over the Chicago March 2024 corn contract CH24, with trading house CHS the seller.

The first consignment is sourced from worldwide optional origins and can be between 50,000 and 65,000 tons with the precise volume to be decided by Dec. 2.

The second consignment of 68,000 tons was bought from Cargill at the estimated outright price of $257.30 a ton c&f and also partly at a premium of 162.55 U.S. cents a bushel over Chicago March.

Both consignments have an extra a $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

The first consignment was sought for arrival around March 4.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is Jan. 30-Feb. 18, Jan. 10-29 if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe, Jan. 5-24 from South America, or Jan. 15-Feb. 3 from South Africa.

The second consignment was for arrival around March 13. If sourced from South America as expected, shipment is for Jan. 14-Feb. 2.

Traders said Asian buying interest was sparked after corn futures Cv1 fell to seven-week lows on Wednesday as the U.S. harvest showed better than expected yields, while weather forecasts improved in South American crop areas.

Results reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)