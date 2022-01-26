South Korea’s NOFI gets offers in corn, feed wheat tender- traders

Recent News

  

27/01/2022

The lowest offer in the tender on Wednesday from leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) to buy up to 207,000 tonnes of optional-origin corn was believed to be $336.77 a tonne c&f, European traders said.

The lowest offer for up to 195,000 tonnes of feed wheat also included in the tender was believed to be $332.25 a tonne c&f, they said.

Both will have extra surcharges for additional port unloading. Negotiations continue and no purchase has yet been made, traders said.

The corn and feed wheat were both sought for arrival in South Korea in April and May.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)

