South Korea’s NOFI starts buying corn in tender – traders

29/11/2022

South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has started buying animal feed corn in an international tender on Monday with about 68,000 tonnes believed to have been purchased so far, European traders said.

The tender seeks up to 138,000 tonnes all for March 2023 arrival in South Korea so more purchasing is possible.

The first corn was bought in a combination of an estimated outright price of $331.99 a tonne c&f and also at a premium of 179 cents a bushel c&f over the March 2023 Chicago corn contract CH3 plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Olam with corn arrival in South Korea around March 10.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)

