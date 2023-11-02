South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 metric tonnes corn

Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Nov. 2.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons, both in March 2024.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan)