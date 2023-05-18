South Korea’s SK Energy offers more June-loading gasoil – sources

South Korea’s SK Energy SKENGG.UL is offering more June-loading gasoil via a second sales tender in a week, industry sources said on Wednesday.

The refiner is seeking to sell one cargo of 300,000-barrel 10 ppm sulphur gasoil loading between June 23 and 25 and one cargo of 300,000-barrel 500 ppm sulphur gasoil loading between June 24 and June 26, they said.

The tender will close on May 18 with same-day validity, the sources added.

SK Energy previously sold at least two cargoes each of 10 ppm sulphur gasoil and jet fuel in a tender that closed last Friday at small discounts of around 50 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, Reuters records showed.

The ready availability of June supply, despite earlier talks of lower export volumes during routine overhaul plans at some South Korean refineries these two months, will continue to weigh on Asian gasoil fundamentals and cash premiums, one of the sources said.

Cash differentials GO10-SIN-DIF for 10 ppm sulphur gasoil have been trading at discounts of between 30 cents and 40 cents since a week earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)