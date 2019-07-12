South Korea’s SK Innovation to raise supply of low sulfur fuels to 130,000 b/d next year

South Korea’s top refiner SK Innovation will increase supply of low sulfur fuels to 130,000 b/d next year, from the current 23,000 b/d, to meet stronger demand due to the implementation of marine fuel regulation by International Maritime Organization from January 1, 2020, a company official said.

The refiner will also seek to increase imports of light sweet crude with higher yields of middle distillates to brace for the IMO 2020 regulation, the official said.

The refiner’s trading arm SK Trading International is currently supplying 23,000 b/d of low-sulfur light fuels through offshore blending of 86% of gasoil and 14% of bunker C fuel oil.

“SK Trading International aims to increase its oil blending capacity from an average 23,000 b/d to 90,000 b/d next year,” the company official said.

The trading unit has been involved in the oil blending business since 2010, supplying low-sulfur fuel onboard a tanker after processing half-finished product.

The blending business is expected to take a big leap on the back of the IMO’s 0.5% global sulfur cap on marine fuels, the official said.

SK Innovation will also produce 40,000 b/d of low-sulfur fuel oil from its vacuum residue desulfurization, or VRDS, that will start commercial production in April 2020.

The VRDS will transform heavy fuel oil into value-added low-sulfur light products, producing 34,000 b/d of 0.5% sulfur fuel oil and 6,000 b/d of gasoil. The VRDS will increase the company’s heavy oil upgrader capacity to 239,000 b/d from 199,000 b/d currently.

“So, the company’s total low-sulfur fuel oil supply would reach to 130,000 b/d,” the official said.

SK Innovation has already concluded a series of contracts with major shippers to provide low sulfur fuel oil.

“Low sulfur fuel oil is forecast to be in short supply for the next several years, which would boost our crack margins,” he said.

The official also said SK Innovation would increase purchases of light sweet crude mainly from the US, Russia or Kazakhstan, citing stronger demand of middle distillates under the IMO marine fuel regulation.

“As oil products are expected to have a lower sulfur content, we will change our crude feedstock to light sweet grades,” he said.

The refiner would also use more light crude to make up for the loss of Iranian condensate, while it has been replacing South Pars condensate with barrels from Qatar, Russia and the US, the official said.

The refiner imported a total of 22.07 million barrels of crude from the US over January-May this year, jumping more than four times from 5.28 million barrels in the same period in 2018, according to a company source.

The US grades SK Innovation imported for the first five months were mostly light sweet WTI and Eagle Ford Light and Eagle Ford condensate.

SK Innovation has also imported an average 1 million barrels/month of Kazakhstan’s light sweet CPC Blend crude for the past several months, while increasing purchase of Russia’s light sweet Sokol grade this year.

Source: Platts