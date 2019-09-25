South Korea’s US crude imports jump in Aug; no imports from Iran

South Korea’s crude oil imports from the US jumped 51.4% year on year in August and there were no crude shipments from Iran for the fourth straight month following Washington’s sanctions, data released by Korea National Oil Corp showed.

South Korean refiners imported 11.06 million barrels of US crude last month, compared with 7.307 million barrels a year ago.

The shipments in August were down 25.2% from the 14.782 million barrels in July, which is the largest volume since South Korea began US crude imports in 2015, breaching the previous 13.61 million record high in December 2018.

The Asian nation’s crude imports from the US increased sharply since July last year when Washington moved to re-impose sanctions on Iran, which left South Korea struggling to make up for the loss of Iranian barrels.

For the first eight months of this year, South Korean import of US crudes soared by more than three times to 86.069 million barrels, compared with 26.777 million barrels in the same period last year.

The sharp rise was driven mainly by an increase in the purchase of Eagle Ford condensate as an alternative to Iran’s South Pars.

South Korean importers have also increased purchases of light sweet WTI and Eagle Ford Light in preparation for the IMO 2020 marine fuel regulation.

The Asian country’s purchase of US barrels is likely to keep rising in the wake of China’s decision to levy a 5% tariff on US crude imports from September 1, according to refiners here.

South Korea’s top refiner SK Innovation said it has tested new US crude grades to ensure that they are suitable for its facilities.

South Korea’s purchase of US crude would gain further momentum as imports from its biggest crude supplier, Saudi Arabia, may decline from September in the aftermath of the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s key Abqaiq processing facility and Khurais oil field.

South Korea’s crude imports from Saudi Arabia rose 7.4% year on year to 30.863 million barrels in August, from 28.74 million barrels a year earlier.

Meanwhile, South Korea did not import any crude oil from Iran in August, for the fourth straight month in a row, as waivers on US sanctions on Tehran expired in early May.

To make up for the loss of Iranian barrels, South Korea’s crude imports from Qatar more than doubled to 7.25 million barrels in August, compared with 3.423 million barrels a year earlier, the KNOC data showed.

Crude imports from the UAE also jumped 33.7% year on year to 6.908 million barrels last month.

South Korea also increased imports of Kazakhstan’s light sweet CPC Blend crude by 58.5% year on year to 6.326 million barrels in August.

The country’s crude imports from its second-biggest supplier Kuwait rose 13.9% last month, but shipments from Iraq fell by 39.1% from a year earlier.

South Korea imported a total of 67.928 million barrels of crude from the Middle East in August, up 3.9% from 65.372 million barrels in the same month last year.

July marks the first increase in South Korea’s import of Middle Eastern crude after falling sharply for three months in a row.

However, South Korean refiners said they may reduce the purchase of Middle East crude if tensions in the Strait of Hormuz escalate, which would force local refiners to weigh alternative crude sources.

Meanwhile, South Korea imported 2.024 million barrels from the UK, the first purchase of Forties since May this year.

South Korea also imported 1.95 million barrels from Australia in August, which marked the biggest volume from the country since October last year.

In total, South Korea imported 97.069 million barrels or 3.13 million b/d, of crude oil in August, up 2.2% from 94.985 million barrels a year ago. This marked the first increase in four months.

For the first eight months this year, South Korea’s crude imports fell 2.9% year on year to 727.689 million barrels.

The increase in August imports helped to buoy the country’s crude stockpiles 3.3% higher year on year to 56.495 million barrels in August.

Source: Platts