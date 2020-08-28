South Port looks to expand harbour channel to allow for more cargo on boats

South Port will investigate expanding its entrance channel to allow for bigger boats and more cargo as it looks at its future amid the potential closure of New Zealand Aluminium Smelter.

Alongside reporting an end-of-year after-tax profit of $9.43 million, the company announced it was undertaking an investigation into the deepening of its entrance channel by removing some higher areas that limit channel width and depth.

The benefits of removing the highpoints in the channel and increasing the 9.7 metre operating draft would assist with improving safety margins for ship movements and provide greater capacity for vessels to take on additional cargo.

A release by port says “with the recent announcement of the potential closure of New Zealand Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) by August 2021, it is crucial now, more than ever, that the port continues to look for opportunities to secure growth and its future”.

The smelter represented one-third of the port’s cargo base and 18 to 20 per cent of net profit after tax.

Preliminary investigation into the feasibility of the project had reached the stage where the company will now commence consultation with a range of stakeholders before proceeding further.

South Port chairman Rex Chapman said the man-made channel had a profile that was a bit uneven at the bottom, from blasting and dredging when it was made, and removing those higher areas would allow for boats to carry additional cargo.

Vessels that can currently call at Bluff are in the range of 270 metres in length and 40m width and 290m length and 32m in width.

Chapman also said it was pleased with end-of-year results amid Covid-19 pandemic.

“Like the rest of the country we were noticeably affected in April,” Chapman said.

Total cargo throughput was 3,269,000 tonnes, a 7.2 per cent decrease on the prior year.

“Despite these impacts, the company has reported an after-tax profit of $9.43 million, 3.6 per cent below last year, which is still a very pleasing result overall and in line with our forecasts presented at the 2019 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting in November last year.”

Operating revenue for the year was 1.4 per cent higher than FY19 at $44.6 million.

Total log volumes exported through Bluff were 33 per cent down on FY19.

Pre-tax operating profit was $13.35 million (2019: $13.71 million) and net profit after-tax for the year was $9.43 million ($9.79 million).

The directors have determined to declare an unchanged final dividend for the year of 18.5 cents, which takes the full year’s dividend to 26.0 cents (2019: 26.0 cents), with full imputation credits attached.

Chapman said unknown variables could affect the company in the coming year.

“The continued impact of Covid-19 on international markets and the ongoing disruption from outbreaks of the virus within New Zealand are still a material risk going forward.

“South Port is considered an essential industry and we expect that should the country return to higher alert levels in the future, all cargoes, including forestry, will continue to be handled through the port.”

“Our customers indicate they have good visibility of sales to the end of the third quarter (October 2020); however, beyond this timeframe there is some uncertainty.”

Based on presently known factors, South Port is expecting FY21 earnings to be down ~2 per cent and the company will endeavour to maintain dividends at the current level.

Source: Stuff