South32 becomes a member of the Sustainable Shipping Initiative

The Sustainable Shipping Initiative (SSI) announces that the metals and mining company South32 becomes its newest member.

South32 joins a diverse SSI membership with representatives spanning the entire shipping value chain including ABN Amro, AkzoNobel, Bunge, the China Navigation Company, IMC Shipping, Lloyd’s Register, Louis Dreyfus Company, Maersk, Oldendorff Carriers, Priya Blue, Rightship, Standard Chartered Bank and Wartsila, who are working together with sustainability non-profit Forum for the Future and WWF to create a more sustainable maritime industry.

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company producing bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America.

The company will participate in SSI’s working groups on issues such as human rights, including decent and safe work for seafarers. South32 also regularly engages in global maritime discussions through the International Maritime Organization with the aim of improving safety in the carriage of cargoes and containers.

South32 Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Finnimore, said: “We are pleased to join the Sustainable Shipping Initiative, as it strongly aligns to our goal of creating value through environmental and social leadership. We look forward to working with the distinguished members of the SSI to explore further ways to improve the social and environmental impact of the shipping industry.”

SSI Executive Director Andrew Stephens said: “We’re very pleased to welcome South32 to the SSI family. Having the perspective of a mining and metals company provides a valuable complement to the current diverse SSI membership. South32 will bring critical insights into the sustainability challenges facing stakeholders across the mining and global commodity communities.”

The SSI biannual members meeting is taking place this week in Singapore, hosted by Standard Chartered Bank. The meeting will see SSI members reviewing their collective progress on decarbonisation and ship recycling; as well as discussing sustainable shipping finance; sustainability developments at the Marine and Port Authority of Singapore; social sustainability; and changing the shipping industry narrative.

Source: SSI