Southeast Asia only large market for Turkish rebar, exporters, traders say

The Southeast Asian market is the “only [large volume] option” remaining for Turkish rebar exporters, market participants said at the 81st IREPAS conference in Dusseldorf, Germany.

“If you take out Southeast Asia, the other markets are too small [in volume] for Turkey, hence why we are seeing these production cuts at Turkish mills,” Huseyin Ocakci, general manager at trading firm Hangzhou CIEC International, said.

“What moved the Turkish market for years, until last year, was the strong domestic consumption and it was a big deal when that stopped,” he added.

Turkish rebar offers into Southeast Asia are currently around $30-$40/mt lower than competing offers from China, market participants said during the traders’ committee session at the conference.

Offers into Singapore have been heard at $460-$470/mt CFR Singapore, theoretical weight, from China over the past week, while Turkish-origin rebar offers have been heard at $435-$440/mt CFR Singapore, theoretical weight.

S&P Global Platts assessed Turkish exported rebar at $402.50/mt FOB Turkey Monday, unchanged on the day, amid a continued bearish rebar demand outlook.

Market participants also cited Northern and Western Africa, Latin America, Israel and Yemen as the remaining target markets for Turkish mills.

This follows the near-exhaustion of the EU steel import safeguard quota for Turkey and the political uncertainty of selling into the US, where Turkish sellers face a 25% Section 232 import duty along with additional anti-dumping and countervailing duties.

The prospect of further buying from European customers is becoming slimmer, with only 6.9%, or 20,672.90 mt, remains of Turkey’s annual rebar allotment for the EU steel import safeguard quota. The latest allocation to the quota was made September 16.

Turkish long steel producers have begun to announce production cuts one after another. Following Colakoglu’s decision to pause rebar output throughout September, another Turkish longs maker, Koc Metalurji, has also decided to stop production from end-September on the back of continuously sluggish sales in the domestic and export markets, Platts reported earlier.

However, FD Baysal, president of US steel distributor Seba International, described the planned growth in domestic steel production in Southeast Asia over the coming years as “alarming”, amid global steel overcapacity and the dearth of viable export markets for Turkish long steel.

A Spanish mill source described the planned installations in Southeast Asia “as similar to what happened in North Africa in recent years [where domestic production replaced import volumes] but it looks like it will happen on a more dramatic scale.”

In 2018, the ten states that form the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, SEAN, imported 13.2 million mt of long steel, with bar products forming 27% of this total, and wire rod 36%. Turkish-origin imports formed 5% of the 2018 import total, according to the South East Asia Iron and Steel Institute.

Source: Platts