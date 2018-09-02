Southern Company seeks up to 200,000 st/month of spot bituminous coal

Southern Company is seeking up to 200,000 st/month of bituminous coal for October through March 2019 delivery, with a plus/minus 20% tolerance on a monthly basis, the utility holding company said in a coal solicitation.

The desired quality specifications for the coal are a heat content between 11,100 Btu/lb-13,000 Btu/lb (11,000 Btu/lb minimum), 8% moisture (maximum 15%), 8% ash (maximum 16%), 0.8 lb to 4.5 lb SO2/MMBtu (maximum 5 lb) and 32% volatile matter (minimum 30%).

Southern Company may accept a sulfur content of up to 5 lb SO2/MMBtu, but “appropriate economic consideration must be given for sulfur” in order to “accurately determine cost involved in the use of such coal,” the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said.

The price should be quoted $/st FOB rail/truck/barge at the proposed loading facility, or CSX/NS interchange or plant destination.

Import coal proposals must be quoted CIF in either Handymax-sized or Panamax-sized vessels, or FOB rail/barge delivered into the port terminal.

All proposals must be accompanied with proximate analysis, including calorific value, grindability, mineral/ash content, trace elements and ash fusions.

Only Internet bids, submitted through the company’s Coal Internet Bid System, will be accepted through noon EDT September 10. All offers must remain valid for at least 30 days. Offers should be submitted via CIBS under the RFP folder “SCS Aug 2018 Solicitation – Q4 2018-Q1 2019 Spot.”

Source: Platts