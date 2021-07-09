Sovcomflot expands business portfolio with TotalEnergies

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) has received confirmation from TotalEnergies of the exercise of its option for two further next-generation 174,000-cbm LNG carriers. The vessels will be chartered for a period of up to seven years, operating within TotalEnergies global portfolio LNG trade under the technical management of Sovcomflot.

The option was exercised under a contract between TotalEnergies and Sovcomflot signed earlier this year for one sister vessel for delivery in Q3 2023.

(http://www.scf-group.ru/press_office/press_releases/item104056.html).

These modern gas carriers are equipped with twin slow-speed X-DF engines, a hull-air lubrication system, and two shaft generators with electronic frequency converters will provide significant fuel savings and together with a re-liquefaction system minimising GCU usage, will help reduce significantly the vessels’ emissions footprint.

Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, noted:

“Further growth of the fixed income portfolio from vessel operations with blue chip charterers lies at the very heart of SCF’s business model and remains consistent with the Group strategy as it continues to rebalance its fleet towards industrial business.

“These new LNG carriers will meet the current and expected international and regional environmental legislation as well as Charterer’s requirements for energy efficiency, operational and navigational safety.

“We are grateful to TotalEnergies for our growing cooperation, which is based on the quality and reliability delivered by SCF as a global maritime service provider.”

Source: Sovcomflot