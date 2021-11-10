Sovereign Success For Royston’s Engineering Expertise

Marine engineering and propulsion specialist Royston has completed the overhaul of two diesel power plants on-board a Global Marine Group operated multi-role subsea cable installation and repair works vessel.

Drawing on its extensive capabilities and resources, a five-strong team of engineers completed the 24,000 running hours service work on a Stork-Wärtsilä 12SW280 engines and a Stork-Wärtsilä 16SW280 unit onboard the 130m length CS Sovereign while the vessel was in dock at Schiedam, in Rotterdam.

This involved the overhaul of the crankshaft vibration damper on the main engine generator DG.1 before refitting with new gaskets. Main engine works on the two other generators (DG.2 and DG.3) saw the similar overhaul of crankshaft vibration dampers alongside checks and repairs to cylinder heads, liners, bearings, connecting rods and pistons. On completion of engine work, full sea trials were successfully undertaken.

Oliver Stock, dry docking superintendent at Global Marine Group, said: “As a global operator, we not only require efficiency gains but also rapid and effective engine service solutions. Royston’s experience, expertise and streamlined operation is a huge advantage for a customer like us looking for notable improvements and fast turnaround times.”

Shaun Cairns, Royston’s operations manager, said: “Our experience with the engines saw the work completed efficiently and to the customer’s requirements, allowing the vessel to return to sea-going operations as quickly as possible. Fleet operators such as Global Marine Group can achieve significant cost savings using service providers like Royston without compromising engineering quality and standards.”

Royston engineers have also recently completed the overhaul of diesel power plant systems onboard another vessel within the Global Marine Group fleet, the 130m length Global Symphony, in a tight 10-day time frame.

The Group’s Global Symphony is a multi-purpose vessel designed to meet the demands of power cable projects and has recently been working on multiple offshore wind farms sites across Europe, including floating turbines, to install and protect both export and inter array cables. The purpose-built CS Sovereign is a class DP2 type cable ship used for subsea fibre optic cable installation and repair works which is currently involved in projects off Britain’s south coast.

Source: Royston