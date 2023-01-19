Soybean bids weak in East, flat in West

Spot basis bids for soybeans fell at elevators, processors and river terminals in the eastern half of the U.S. Midwest early on Wednesday, dealers said.

The soy basis was flat at facilities west of the Mississippi River.

Cash bids for corn also were weak at eastern elevators and river terminals.

At processors, corn bids were steady to weak in the western half of the region, falling by 5 cents bushel in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The corn basis was steady to firm at the region’s ethanol plants, rising by 5 cents a bushel in Linden, Indiana.

Source: Reuters