Soybean prices fall after hitting highest since June, wheat eases

Chicago soybean futures eased on Monday after climbing to their highest in more than six months in the last session, but were still supported by Chinese purchases of U.S. beans in the wake of Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Wheat edged down, although the market was buoyed by expectations of higher demand for U.S. supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade had fallen 0.1 percent to $9.16-3/4 bushel by 0130 GMT, after rising to its highest since mid-June at $9.31 a bushel on Friday.

* Soybeans advanced on Friday, a day after Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, following high-level bilateral trade talks in Washington, announced China would buy an additional 5 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans.

* Chinese state-owned firms bought at least 1 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans on Friday for shipment, three traders with knowledge of the deals said. One trader with direct knowledge of the deals said total purchases were around 2.2 million tonnes.

* Russia’s government has told Brazil it may restrict soybean imports from the country temporarily if producers do not reduce their volume of pesticide use, especially of products using glyphosate, Brazil’s Agriculture Ministry said on Friday.

* Wheat fell 0.1 percent to $5.23-3/4 a bushel. The market jumped 1.5 percent on Friday, the biggest one-day gain since mid-December, on expectations of strong demand for U.S. shipments.

* Corn was unchanged at $3.78-1/4 bushel.

MARKET NEWS

* Asia stocks were barely moved on Monday, staying near a four-month high after Wall Street’s tepid pre-weekend performance, while the dollar was supported against the yen following strong U.S. jobs and manufacturing data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)