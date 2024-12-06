Soybeans and wheat firm, corn subdued as weather watched

Chicago soybean futures inched up on Thursday, underpinned by a lower dollar and higher crude oil as traders assessed broadly favourable crop weather in South America.

Corn ticked down while wheat rose, with the latter supported by mixed crop conditions in Australia and Russia.

Prices remained in a narrow range. Traders awaited clearer indications on potential trade tariffs under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming administration and also looked ahead to monthly U.S. crop data on Tuesday.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 was up 0.3% at $9.86-3/4 a bushel by 1155 GMT.

CBOT wheat Wv1 added 0.8% to $5.52-1/2 a bushel while corn Cv1 inched down 0.1% to $4.29-3/4 a bushel.

The soybean market has faced pressure from rain that has helped planting in top producer Brazil. Several private forecasters have raised their harvest outlook over the past week.

Concerns about future Chinese demand for U.S. soybeans have weighed on the market, particularly new-crop contracts, amid rising trade tensions between the two countries.

“The back-and-forth trading continues as grains lack a clear direction. Weather in South America remains favourable, preventing any significant price increases for corn and soybeans,” commodity data platform CM Navigator said in a note.

Heavy rainfall has hit Australia’s bumper wheat harvest, causing widespread quality deterioration, analysts and traders said.

Winter crops in Russia for the 2025 harvest in poor condition or not sprouted are at an unprecedented level of over 37%, analysts from ProZerno centre said on Wednesday, citing state weather forecasting agency data.

However, tepid international demand and short-term export competition from Black Sea and Argentine supplies remained a cap on the wheat market, analysts said.

Traders will get an update on demand from weekly U.S. export sales data later in Thursday.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, Kirsten Donovan)