SOYBEANS AT 5-WEEK HIGH ON BRAZILIAN SHIPMENT DELAYS; WHEAT FALLS

Chicago soybean futures on Thursday hit their highest since mid-January, buoyed by expectations of a further delay in Brazilian shipments as heavy rains were forecast for crop-growing areas in the world’s biggest exporter of the oilseed.

Corn rose for a fourth consecutive session while wheat eased after Wednesday’s rally.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) hit its highest since Jan. 15 at $14.35 a bushel. The market was trading up 0.5% at $14.32-1/2 a bushel as of 0128 GMT.

* Corn rose 0.1% to $5.57-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.8% in the previous session. Wheat lost 0.8% to $6.80-1/4 a bushel after rallying 2.3% on Wednesday.

* Very heavy rains remain in the forecast for Brazil’s northern soybean belt, where farmers are trying to harvest the soybean crop. Rains are also likely to delay the planting of the country’s second corn crop.

* China’s Dalian soybean futures jumped for a third consecutive day to 6,028 yuan a tonne, just one yuan below the record high reached in July 2008.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks perked up on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed interest rates would stay low, calming market fears that higher inflation might prompt the central bank to tighten the monetary spigot.

