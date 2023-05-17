Soybeans drop to 7-month low on U.S. weather; wheat eases

Chicago soybeans slid on Wednesday to their lowest levels in more than seven months, while corn eased as crop-friendly weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest and stiff export competition anchored prices.

Wheat futures fell with focus on talks to renew the Black Sea grain export deal.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.4% at $13.59 a bushel, as of 0301 GMT, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest since Oct. 7 at $13.56 a bushel.

Corn gave up 0.8% to $5.76-1/2 a bushel and wheat slid 0.6% to $6.43-3/4 a bushel.

Strong U.S. crop prospects pressured soybeans and corn. The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week projected record U.S. harvests of both crops in 2023, and then on Monday said the U.S. corn crop was 65% planted and soybean planting was 49% complete, ahead of their respective five-year averages.

Weak demand in the export market added to the bearish outlook, given massive soybean and corn crops in rival supplier Brazil.

For wheat, the market is keeping a close watch on negotiations to extend the Black Sea grain export deal.

“Uncertainty in the wheat market continues following doubts over the extension of the Black Sea grain deal,” ING said in a note.

“The deal is set to expire on 18 May and Russia has threatened it will not extend the deal if its demands are not met. An extension to the deal is crucial if Ukraine is to hit its grain export targets for the 2023/24 season.”

The deal will most likely be renewed, market sources say, but even a veto by Russia would not stop Ukrainian supplies reaching global markets – though at higher cost.

Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations have been holding talks on ways to extend a deal brokered in July allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, which is expiring on May 18.

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started last July reached 27.17 million tonnes by May 14, up 12% compared with 24.33 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The Buenos Aires grains exchange on Tuesday forecast Argentina’s 2023/24 wheat harvest at 18 million tonnes, up 45%from the 12.4 million tonnes harvested last season (2022/23) as the country faced a historic drought.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)