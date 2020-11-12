Soybeans ease from 4-year high, tightening supply curbs losses

Chicago soybean futures eased on Thursday after hitting a more than four-year high in the last session, although strong demand and concerns over global supplies kept a floor under the market.

Wheat slid for a second straight session to hit its lowest since Nov. 2, while corn lost more ground.

“I think concerns over supplies and demand have been factored into the market for wheat and soybeans at current price levels,” said one Singapore-based trader. “Corn could have more room to go higher, depending on Chinese purchases.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.3% at $11.49-1/4 a bushel, as of 0350 GMT, having firmed 0.6% on Wednesday, when prices hit a June 2016 high of $11.62-1/4 a bushel.

Wheat lost 0.6% to $5.94-1/4 a bushel, having dropped to its lowest since Nov. 2 at $5.91-1/2 a bushel earlier in the session. Corn was down 0.8% at $4.13-3/4 a bushel, having closed 1.4% lower on Wednesday.

The markets had extended a rally on Wednesday, triggered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) monthly crop report that said corn and soybean stockpiles this marketing year would fall to their smallest in seven years.

The USDA forecast 2020/21 U.S. corn season-ending stocks at 1.702 billion bushels, against analyst forecasts of 2.033 billion.

The agency estimated U.S. soybean ending stocks at 190 million bushels, against analyst forecasts of 235 million.

The USDA earlier this week lowered its estimate of the U.S. 2020/21 soybean yield to 50.7 bushels per acre, below the lowest in a range of trade expectations.

South American weather needs to be favourable for crops in the coming months to generate large enough harvests to limit mounting pressure on U.S. stocks, Rabobank said.

The loading of five cargo ships in different grains ports in Argentina has been stalled for days due to strikes by port workers, the labour union representing the employees and an industry source said on Wednesday.

Russia’s grain export quota is seen at 15 million tonnes for Feb. 15 to June 30 next year, according to a government draft proposal published on Wednesday.

The world’s largest wheat exporter has used quotas as a tool to defend its domestic market during the COVID-19 pandemic, having limited grain exports to 7 million tonnes from last April to the end of June.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, and net buyers of soybeans and soyoil, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)