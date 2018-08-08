Soybeans ease from 6-day top, wheat rebounds as dryness cuts supply

Chicago soybeans edged lower on Wednesday, giving up some of the last session's strong gains, but losses were limited by concerns over U.S. crop condition and expectations of China's return to the market. Wheat gained 1 percent, rising for two out of three sessions, as global supplies are set to tighten this year after a dry growing season in top exporting countries. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.3 percent to $9.03 a bushel by 0336 GMT, having climbed on Tuesday to $9.08-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Aug 1. Wheat was up 1.1 percent at $5.74-1/4 a bushel and corn unchanged at $3.84-1/2 a bushel. China, the world's largest soybean buyer, imported 8.01 million tonnes of soybeans in July, down 8.0 percent from 8.70 million tonnes in June, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed. The country has been importing the bulk of its soybeans from Brazil following a trade war with the United States, but the world's biggest buyer is expected to resume purchases in the months ahead. "Market discussion is focussed on Argentina importing U.S. soybeans for crushing. And that is one way that U.S. soybeans will, if indirectly, end up in China," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "This roundabout way of doing so is a good example of the trade diversion that economists warn occurs when trade barriers are selectively increased." Oilseeds analysts Oil World projected China would resume imports of U.S. beans in the fourth quarter despite the trade dispute.

Weeks of hot, dry weather in parts of the U.S. Midwest are believed to be eroding yield potential for corn and soybeans, although scattered showers are expected across the region this week. The USDA said on Monday that 67 percent of the soybean crop is in good to excellent condition, below market expectations of 69 percent. Corn was rated 71 percent good to excellent, in line with forecasts. The wheat market has been underpinned by dryness curbing yields across key exporting nations. France's farm ministry on Tuesday reduced its estimate of this year's French soft wheat harvest, underlining the impact of high temperatures in Europe. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will on Friday issue its latest supply and demand reports, the first of the season to include field surveys for U.S. crops. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soymeal and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of wheat and corn. Estimates for corn ranged from funds buying a net 4,000 contracts to selling a net 12,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0336 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 574.25 6.00 +1.06% +3.24% 515.34 73 CBOT corn 384.50 0.00 +0.00% +0.07% 369.94 64 CBOT soy 903.00 -2.75 -0.30% +0.08% 875.60 61 CBOT rice 10.83 -$0.08 -0.73% -5.79% $11.79 12 WTI crude 69.30 $0.13 +0.19% +1.18% $70.55 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.162 $0.007 +0.56% +0.44% USD/AUD 0.7428 0.004 +0.57% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sunil Nair)