Soybeans ease from eight-month peak ahead of U.S. report

Chicago soybeans edged lower on Tuesday, easing from an eight-month high hit in the previous session, ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture supply and demand report but concerns over dry weather conditions in South America limited losses.

Corn and wheat futures also lost ground, shedding some of previous session’s gains.

“The market continues to revise down their assessment of South American crops,” Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note.

“The market is also seeing plenty of evidence of export demand from the U.S. to bolster that bullishness.”

The Chicago Board of Trade’s (CBOT) most-active soybean contract Sv1 was down 0.8% at $15.68-3/4 a bushel, as of 0430 GMT, after hitting its highest level since June on Monday.

Corn Cv1 lost 0.4% to $6.32-3/4 a bushel and wheat Wv1 gave up 0.8% to $7.63 a bushel.

Weather forecasts show continued dryness across crop-growing regions of Argentina and Brazil for the coming two weeks, reinforcing recent reduced crop estimates by private consultants.

Markets are positioning ahead of world grain and oilseed supply and demand forecasts from the USDA on Wednesday.

Argentina’s soybean crop faces a make-or-break period ahead as the risk of drought creeps back, with rainfall “erratic” and heavy rain unlikely until the second half of February, the Rosario grains exchange said.

Ukraine has exported 39.2 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, up 32.8% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, soymeal and wheat futures contracts on Monday and net neutral for soyoil futures, traders said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)