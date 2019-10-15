Soybeans ease on demand concerns, losses limited by adverse U.S. weather

Chicago soybeans slid on Tuesday as the market fell from its highest in 16 months on concerns over dismal demand in top importer China, although the decline was checked by adverse U.S. weather. Wheat fell, easing from a three month high while corn lost ground. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.3% at $9.37-1/2 a bushel by 0339 GMT, having firmed 0.5% on Monday when prices hit highest since June 13, 2018. Wheat fell 0.4% to $5.08-3/4 a bushel, having climbed on Monday to its highest since July 19 at $5.15 a bushel and corn was down 0.5% at $3.95-3/4 a bushel, having closed largely unchanged in the previous session. "Demand destruction due to African swine fever is a major concern in China," said one Singapore-based trader. "It is hard for the market to rally in such circumstances." China's pig herd in September was 41.1% smaller than it was a year earlier, the agriculture ministry said on Monday, as a year-long African swine fever epidemic continued to slash the world's largest herd. Agricultural markets have been supported by cold weather threatening yields in the U.S. Midwest in recent days. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a monthly report last week cut its forecasts for U.S. 2019/20 soybean production and ending stocks more than most analysts expected. The government projected that stocks would fall to 460 million bushels by end-August 2020, from 913 million bushels a year earlier. At the same time, the USDA raised its U.S. corn yield estimate, bucking trade expectations for a reduction. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, soyoil, wheat and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net sellers of corn futures, traders said. Grains prices at 0339 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 508.75 -2.25 -0.44% +0.15% 487.13 67 CBOT corn 395.75 -2.00 -0.50% -0.50% 376.59 61 CBOT soy 937.50 -3.00 -0.32% +0.16% 898.51 77 CBOT rice 11.97 -$0.02 -0.17% -0.75% $12.02 56 WTI crude 53.20 -$0.39 -0.73% -2.74% $55.66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.103 $0.000 +0.03% -0.08% USD/AUD 0.6773 0.000 -0.01% -0.21% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)