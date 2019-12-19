Soybeans ease on demand concerns, record Brazilian crop

Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Thursday, with prices pulling back from a five-week high touched earlier this week, as concerns over Chinese demand and expectations of a record Brazilian crop weighed on the market. Corn and wheat ticked higher after closing lower in the last session. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was down 0.3% at $9.25-3/4 a bushel by 0345 GMT, having closed little changed on Wednesday. The market climbed to its highest since Nov. 8 on Tuesday. Corn was up 0.1% at $3.87-1/2 a bushel, after closing down 0.8% in the previous session while wheat rose 0.1% to $5.48-1/2 a bushel, after ending 1.4% lower on Wednesday. The long-awaited U.S.-China 'phase-one' agreement agreed upon by the two sides last week includes a commitment by Beijing to expand purchases of U.S. farm products. But traders said they were wary about projections from Washington that deals will reach $40 billion to $50 billion within two years, compared with $24 billion before the trade dispute. "It sounds kind of impossible that is what people are talking about," said one Singapore-based trader. "We have a large Brazilian crop coming into the market early next year, which could limit the amount of U.S. beans China can buy." Chinese importers bought at least two cargoes of U.S. soybeans after receiving another round of tariff-free quota for U.S. shipments on Tuesday, traders in both countries said. The spread of African swine fever across China is expected to reduce the amount of soymeal the country needs to feed pigs. The disease has decimated China's pig herd since the first outbreaks were discovered last year British mills have been buying more German wheat than usual this winter after heavy rain caused serious delays to sowing of wheat in the United Kingdom, German traders said on Wednesday. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Wednesday, and net sellers of corn, wheat and soyoil futures, traders said. Grains prices at 0345 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 548.50 0.25 +0.05% -0.23% 524.40 61 CBOT corn 387.50 0.50 +0.13% -0.13% 381.06 69 CBOT soy 925.75 -2.75 -0.30% +0.41% 903.57 72 CBOT rice 13.02 -$0.02 -0.12% +1.24% $12.51 79 WTI crude 60.92 -$0.01 -0.02% +1.18% $57.93 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 -$0.001 -0.10% +0.11% USD/AUD 0.6876 -0.001 -0.12% +0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)