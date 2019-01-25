Soybeans edge lower as U.S. warns trade deal with China “miles away”

U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Friday as the United States said it was “miles away” from a trade deal with China, pushing the oilseed towards a weekly loss.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down nearly 0.5 percent for the week after closing up 0.7 last week.

* The most active corn futures were down 1 percent for the week after closing up 1 percent in the previous week.

* The most active wheat futures up 0.5 percent for the week, having finished down 0.3 percent in the previous week.

* Brazil’s Paraná state, the country’s second-largest soybean producer, cut its forecast for its 2018-19 harvest to 16.8 million tonnes, from 19.1 million previously, after a dry spell last month.

* Emater, the agricultural research body in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s No. 3 soy state, also warned of agricultural losses, citing excessive rains.

* Soybeans also threatened as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the United States is “miles and miles” from resolving trade issues with the world’s top soy importer.

* U.S. farmers are likely to plant corn on 90.3 million acres in 2019, up 1.3 percent from 2018, and cut soybean plantings to 84.6 million acres, down about 5 percent year-on-year, according to the results of a Farm Futures email survey of 626 growers.

MARKET NEWS

* Sterling rallied to its early November highs against the dollar on Friday after The Sun reported that Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party has privately decided to offer conditional backing for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal next week.

* U.S. oil prices rose by 1 percent on Thursday, boosted by the U.S. threat of sanctions on Venezuela, but gains were capped by record high gasoline inventories and an unexpected big build in crude stocks in the United States.

* The S&P 500 edged higher but the Dow closed nominally lower on Thursday as lingering anxieties about slowing global growth and unresolved trade disputes undercut a spate of strong earnings, while chipmakers rallied to give the Nasdaq a solid gain.

DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany Ifo Business Climate New Jan 0900 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New Jan 0900 Germany Ifo Expectations New Jan 1100 Britain CBI Distributive Trades Jan 1300 Russia Unemployment Rate Dec 1330 U.S. Durable Goods Dec 1500 U.S. New Home Sales-Units Dec

ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure participates in the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland

Grains prices at 0143 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 520.25 -1.25 -0.24% -1.09% 518.66 51 CBOT corn 377.00 0.00 +0.00% -0.46% 378.99 46 CBOT soy 914.50 -1.50 -0.16% -0.05% 909.03 58 CBOT rice 10.67 -$0.01 -0.05% -0.84% $10.57 63 WTI crude 53.22 $0.09 +0.17% +1.14% $49.42 60 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.000 +0.03% -0.63% USD/AUD 0.7083 -0.001 -0.16% -0.81%

Most active contracts

Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)