Soybeans extend gains for fourth straight day

U.S. soybean futures gained for a fourth straight session on Thursday as sentiment was boosted by strong North American economic data, although gains were capped on concerns about the outlook for Chinese demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.4% to $8.83-3/4 a bushel by 0127 GMT, having firmed 0.1% on Wednesday when prices hit $8.88 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 30 .

* Corn futures were unchanged at $3.80-3/4 a bushel, having shed 0.4% in the previous session.

* Wheat futures climbed 0.4% to $5.64-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.9% on Wednesday.

* Brazilian farmers will produce an estimated 124 million tonnes of soybeans in the 2019/2020 cycle, up 1.9% from January’s forecast, INTL FCStone said on Tuesday, citing strong yields and area increases.

* White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that the coronavirus would delay a surge in U.S. exports to China expected from the Phase 1 trade deal.

* That agreement, signed on Jan. 15 and taking effect on Feb. 15, suspended a new round of U.S. tariffs in exchange for Chinese purchases of agricultural, energy and manufactured goods and services.

* The U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. output of corn-based ethanol in the latest week jumped to 1.08 million barrels per day, from 1.03 million the previous week, while stocks fell to 23.47 million barrels.

* Statistics Canada reported total Canadian wheat stocks as of Dec. 31 at 24.982 million tonnes, down from 25.109 million a year earlier. However, they were above the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 24.6 million tonnes.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian stocks edged up, a day after U.S. S&P 500 hit a record peak following encouraging economic data, while investors keep a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

* The U.S. dollar stood tall, supported by firm domestic data and hopes the coronavirus’ economic impact could be limited, even as the human toll continued to climb.

* Oil futures rose for a second day, as investors took optimism around unconfirmed reports of possible medical advances to combat the coronavirus outbreak in China as a sign fuel demand could rebound in the world’s biggest oil importer.

* The benchmark S&P 500 posted a record closing high on Wednesday as U.S. stocks rallied for a third straight day on encouraging U.S. economic data and waning fears of the financial fallout from the corona virus in China.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Uttaresh.V)