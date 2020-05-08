Soybeans extend gains, hit one-week high on Chinese buying

Chicago soybean futures climbed for a second session to a one-week high on Friday as upbeat Chinese demand underpinned prices, although the oilseed is on course for a marginal weekly decline due to concerns about the state of U.S.-China relations.

Wheat was largely unchanged with the market torn between concerns over the coronavirus crisis hitting world demand while adverse U.S. weather conditions supported prices.

“Chinese buying is supporting prices, but more is needed to sustain these prices and the geo-political situation between the two countries is not conducive,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.

The most-active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade are down a touch this week, after gaining 1.2% in the previous week.

Soybeans were up 0.4% at $8.48 a bushel, as of 0307 GMT, near the session high of 8.48-3/4 a bushel – the highest since May 1.

Wheat is unchanged at $5.22-1/2 a bushel, but was up 1% this week, set for the first weekly gain in four. Corn is up slightly this week, after losing 1.4% in the previous week.

Tensions flared up between Washington and Beijing over the origin of the pandemic, raising fears of an escalation in the trade war between the two economic giants.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is scheduled to release its latest supply-and-demand report next week. The report is expected to show stocks of wheat, corn and soybeans remained ample.

The USDA on Thursday confirmed private sales of 686,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for shipment in the current and upcoming marketing years. That followed several daily soybean sales announcements in recent days.

Global wheat demand is likely to take a hit as the coronavirus outbreak curbs travel, reducing sales at restaurants and bakeries around the world.

Still, worries about U.S. weather limited losses.

Frosty temperatures expected in the U.S. Midwest on Saturday could threaten newly planted corn crops and developing soft-red winter wheat, according to meteorologists.

Rain in the past week across Europe has averted significant damage to wheat but regular rainfall is needed to stave off drought as crops go through key spring growth stages, analysts and traders said.

Weekly USDA export sales data released early on Thursday showed corn, soybean and wheat net export sales largely in line with trade expectations.

Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean, soyoil and soymeal futures on Thursday, traders said. Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)