Soybeans face biggest weekly loss in nearly 3 months on trade woes

Chicago soybean futures were on track on Friday for their biggest weekly decline in nearly three months as an escalation in a year-long dispute between Washington and Beijing weighed on the market. Wheat gained 0.8% as the market recovered on bargain buying, following three days of losses while corn also rose. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBoT) is down 3.7% this week, the biggest fall since the week ending May 10. Corn has lost 4.7% for the week and wheat is down 3.3% with both markets extending dropping for a third consecutive week. Soybeans tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, citing insufficient progress in trade talks between the world's two largest economies. "A U.S.-China trade deal looks further away than ever today," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The macro implication is slower global growth. And commodity prices, or at least those without some gravity-defying supply deficit, fell sharply." U.S. Department of Agriculture's confirmation earlier that a private Chinese company bought 68,000 tonnes of soybeans in the week ended July 25, the first soybean purchase since Beijing offered to exempt five crushers from import tariffs imposed more than a year ago as part of the U.S.-China trade dispute. Forecasts for cooler weather eased concerns about the prospects for the coming corn crop. Conditions for the U.S. Midwest predicted below-average temperatures for this time of the year, with rains hitting the Southern Plains. Brazil's soybean exports fell in July due to weaker demand from the world's largest importer, China, but corn exports from the South American country hit a monthly high in July, government data showed on Thursday. Soybean exports from the world's largest supplier fell by 23% to 7.82 million tonnes last month, the data showed. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBoT corn, soybean, wheat, soymeal, and soyoil futures contracts on Thursday, traders said. Grains prices at 0252 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 479.50 3.75 +0.79% -3.57% 510.78 33 CBOT corn 404.75 2.25 +0.56% -3.86% 436.66 23 CBOT soy 867.75 2.50 +0.29% -3.23% 908.70 24 CBOT rice 11.91 -$0.05 -0.38% -1.57% $11.78 46 WTI crude 55.07 $1.12 +2.08% -5.99% $57.52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.107 -$0.005 -0.47% -0.65% USD/AUD 0.6807 -0.010 -1.46% -2.06% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)