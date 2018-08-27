Soybeans fall on outlook for record U.S. crop, wheat eases for 6th day

Chicago soybean futures lost ground on Monday as expectations of a record U.S. crop weigh on the market, while wheat slid for a sixth straight
session on lack of demand.
Corn edged lower after closing marginally higher on Friday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Advisory service Pro Farmer, a division of Farm Journal Media, on Friday projected 2018 U.S. soybean production would be a record 4.683 billion bushels based on an average yield of 53.0
bushels per acre (bpa).
* Pro Farmer's soybean crop forecast topped the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) already record outlook for a
crop of 4.586 billion bushels as last week's crop tour found larger-than-expected soy pod counts in all states surveyed.
* Wheat faces pressure from weak demand for U.S. cargoes.The USDA on Thursday reported export sales of U.S. wheat in the
week to Aug. 16 of 239,800 tonnes, below trade forecasts and a six-week low.
* The decline in wheat futures comes despite tightening global supplies with lower production in Europe, the Black Sera
region and Australia.
* In Germany, the agriculture ministry forecast the country's 2018 winter wheat harvest would fall 19.1 percent from the 2017 level to 19.4 million tonnes after crops suffered from
drought and hot weather.
* The ministry also forecast Germany's 2018 grains harvest would be 34.5 million tonnes, down 15.8 percent on the year.
* Large speculators trimmed their net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn futures in the week to Aug. 21, regulatory data released on Friday showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, cut their net long position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.
MARKETS NEWS
Global equity markets rose on Friday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank's policies are
best to keep the economy humming, spurring new highs on Wall Street, while oil surged on signs Iran sanctions may crimp
worldwide supply.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Aug
1230 U.S. National activity index Jul
Grains prices at 0019 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 534.25 -2.25 -0.42% -2.02% 555.63 33
CBOT corn 362.00 -0.75 -0.21% -1.30% 373.88 29
CBOT soy 847.50 -7.75 -0.91% -2.61% 880.11 30
CBOT rice 10.79 $0.00 +0.00% -0.14% $11.25 56
WTI crude 68.57 -$0.15 -0.22% +1.09% $68.06 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.164 $0.004 +0.34% +0.58%
USD/AUD 0.7336 -0.001 -0.14% -0.45%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Richard Pullin)