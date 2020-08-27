Soybeans hit 7-month high on Chinese demand

U.S. soybeans edged higher on Thursday as strong Chinese demand pushed prices to a seven-month high.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2% at $9.26-1/2 a bushel by 0122 GMT, near a session high of $9.26-3/4 a bushel – the highest since Jan 21. Soybeans firmed 0.4% on Wednesday.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.4% at $3.55-1/4 a bushel, near session high of $3.56 a bushel – the highest since July 10. Corn closed little changed on Wednesday.

* The most active wheat futures were up 0.2% at $5.40-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 0.8% on Wednesday.

* Private exporters reported the sale of 400,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for delivery in the 2020/21 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said Wednesday morning.

* Hot and dry weather across the U.S. Midwest raised concerns about the soybean crop as it nears the end of the key development phase following near-perfect weather throughout planting and early growth stages.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar wallowed near its lowest level for the week on Thursday as investors looked for hints from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the central bank might tweak its policy framework to help push up inflation.

* Oil prices were mixed in early trade on Thursday even as oil rigs and refineries shut ahead of a massive storm in the Gulf of Mexico racing towards Texas and Louisiana, with slim worries about the impact on supply as oil stockpiles remain high.

* Asian stocks will likely climb on Thursday after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rallied to fresh records on upbeat corporate results.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)