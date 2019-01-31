Soybeans hold steady, set to finish the month up 3 percent

U.S. soybean futures held steady on Thursday as traders awaited any sign of progress on trade talks between Washington and Beijing, although the oilseed was set for a monthly gain.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was on track to finish January up nearly 3 percent after finishing December unchanged.

* The most active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to also be up nearly 3 percent for the month, recouping all of the 2.4 percent loss recorded in December.

* The most active corn futures were up more than 1.5 percent in January, after posting losses of 0.7 percent last

month.

* Grain markets drew support from a brutal cold spell in the

U.S. Midwest that stalled grain movement over roads and rivers,

underpinning cash markets. Hog slaughterhouses and grain

elevators shut down as the coldest temperatures in years gripped

the region.

* A pivotal round of U.S.-China talks began Wednesday, aimed at making progress on resolving a months-long trade war amid deep differences over Chinese practices on intellectual property and technology transfer.

* Some Brazilian soybean farmers in the state of Goiás have decided to pause sales of the crop that is currently being

harvested, betting on improved prices ahead due to output losses in parts of the country, they told Reuters during a crop tour.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar extended losses on Thursday after the Federal Reserve sent the clearest signal yet that its three-year drive to tighten monetary policy is close to an end in the face of rising pressure on the economy from slowing global growth.

* U.S. oil prices edged up on Thursday to extend gains into a third session, with widely watched data showing signs of tightening supply in the United States.

* U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs further this year, reassuring investors worried about a slowing economy.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Jan 0700 Germany Retail Sales Dec 0700 Britain Nationwide House Price Jan 0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim Jan 0855 Germany Unemployment Chg SA Jan 0855 Germany Unemployment Rate SA Jan 1000 EU GDP Flash Prelim Q4 1330 US Consumption, Adjusted Dec 1330 US Initial Jobless Claims 26 Jan Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya delivers a speech to business leaders in Shimonoseki, western Japan, and hold a news conference - 0130 GMT Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 518.25 1.50 +0.29% +0.97% 516.63 50 CBOT corn 381.00 -0.25 -0.07% +0.99% 378.47 56 CBOT soy 920.75 -0.25 -0.03% +0.19% 909.38 61 CBOT rice 10.62 -$0.02 -0.14% -1.03% $10.58 49 WTI crude 54.55 $0.32 +0.59% +2.33% $49.74 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.149 $0.002 +0.14% +0.55% USD/AUD 0.7255 0.001 +0.12% +1.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential