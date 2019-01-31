Soybeans hold steady, set to finish the month up 3 percent

Recent News

  

in Commodity News 31/01/2019

U.S. soybean futures held steady on Thursday as traders awaited any sign of progress on trade talks between Washington and Beijing, although the oilseed was set for a monthly gain.

FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade was on track to finish January up nearly 3 percent after finishing December unchanged.
* The most active wheat futures rose 0.3 percent to also be up nearly 3 percent for the month, recouping all of the 2.4 percent loss recorded in December.
* The most active corn futures were up more than 1.5 percent in January, after posting losses of 0.7 percent last
month.
* Grain markets drew support from a brutal cold spell in the
U.S. Midwest that stalled grain movement over roads and rivers,
underpinning cash markets. Hog slaughterhouses and grain
elevators shut down as the coldest temperatures in years gripped
the region.
* A pivotal round of U.S.-China talks began Wednesday, aimed at making progress on resolving a months-long trade war amid deep differences over Chinese practices on intellectual property and technology transfer.
* Some Brazilian soybean farmers in the state of Goiás have decided to pause sales of the crop that is currently being
harvested, betting on improved prices ahead due to output losses in parts of the country, they told Reuters during a crop tour.

MARKET NEWS
* The dollar extended losses on Thursday after the Federal Reserve sent the clearest signal yet that its three-year drive to tighten monetary policy is close to an end in the face of rising pressure on the economy from slowing global growth.
* U.S. oil prices edged up on Thursday to extend gains into a third session, with widely watched data showing signs of tightening supply in the United States.
* U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would be patient in lifting borrowing costs further this year, reassuring investors worried about a slowing economy.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100     China      NBS Manufacturing PMI         Jan
0700     Germany    Retail Sales                  Dec
0700     Britain    Nationwide House Price        Jan
0745     France     CPI (EU Norm) Prelim          Jan
0855     Germany    Unemployment Chg SA           Jan
0855     Germany    Unemployment Rate SA          Jan
1000     EU         GDP Flash Prelim               Q4
1330     US         Consumption, Adjusted         Dec
1330     US         Initial Jobless Claims     26 Jan
Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya delivers 
a speech to business leaders in Shimonoseki, western Japan, 
and hold a news conference - 0130 GMT
        
 Grains prices at  0127 GMT
 Contract      Last  Change  Pct chg   Two-day chg   MA 30   RSI 
 CBOT wheat  518.25    1.50   +0.29%        +0.97%  516.63     50
 CBOT corn   381.00   -0.25   -0.07%        +0.99%  378.47     56
 CBOT soy    920.75   -0.25   -0.03%        +0.19%  909.38     61
 CBOT rice    10.62  -$0.02   -0.14%        -1.03%  $10.58     49
 WTI crude    54.55   $0.32   +0.59%        +2.33%  $49.74     65
 Currencies                                                      
 Euro/dlr    $1.149  $0.002   +0.14%        +0.55%               
 USD/AUD     0.7255   0.001   +0.12%        +1.43%               
 Most active contracts
 Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
 RSI 14, exponential
Source : Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; editing by Richard Pullin)

