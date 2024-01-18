Soybeans hover near 2-year low on positive supply outlook

Chicago soybean futures inched up on Thursday but remained close to two-year lows as traders bet the market would continue to be well-stocked despite concerns over a potentially smaller harvest in top producer Brazil.

Corn futures also rose slightly, hovering just above their lowest in three years, while wheat fell towards a seven-week low.

Rainfall in South America has boosted the outlook for soybean and corn supplies, while the wheat market continues to be flooded with inexpensive Black Sea grain.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sv1 edged up 0.2% to $12.07-3/4 bushel by 0329 GMT after falling to $12.03 last Friday, marking its lowest since November 2021.

“There are some concerns for the Brazilian crop, but any losses seem like they will be recouped by a rebounding Argentinian crop,” said Andrew Whitelaw, an analyst with Episode 3 in Canberra.

“The trade is largely expecting soybeans to be well supplied,” he said.

Some private forecasts for Brazil’s soybean harvest are sharply lower than official estimates, with EarthDaily Agro predicting a 2023/24 crop of 149.2 million metric tons.

However, a substantial decline in soybean production in Brazil would be necessary to offset an expected rise in production in other South American exporters, with Argentina in particular set for a bumper crop of soybeans and corn.

Brazilian soybeans are outpacing U.S. beans in export markets, and the U.S. dollar has strengthened this month, making U.S. products less attractive to foreign buyers. USD=FRX/

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said last Friday that U.S. stockpiles of soybeans, corn and wheat were higher than analysts had expected.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago soybeans, corn and wheat on Wednesday and hold net short positions in all three, traders said.

CBOT corn Cv1 rose 0.1% to $4.42-1/2 a bushel after hitting $4.40 on Wednesday, marking the lowest level since December 2020, while wheat Wv1 was down 0.2% at $5.81-1/2 a bushel after slipping to $5.77 on Tuesday.

Soybeans, corn and wheat have fallen between 6% and 7.5% this month.

In wheat markets, FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French exports in 2023/24 by around 100,000 tons to 10.1 million tons, citing lower demand from China and increased competition from Ukraine and Russia, which expects another bumper harvest in the coming year.

Ukraine has exported 2.5 million metric tons of grain this month, agriculture ministry data showed.

For now, attacks on ships in the Red Sea are unlikely to affect exports of French cereals to Asia, FranceAgriMer said. Shipping sources have, however, said that some grain cargoes are being diverted around the Cape of Good Hope.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)