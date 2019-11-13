Soybeans inch up on slow U.S. harvest pace

U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday, after touching a one-month trough in the previous session, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the pace of harvest below market expectations.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $9.17-3/4 a bushel by 0201 GMT. Prices had closed little changed on Tuesday after hitting the Oct. 8 low of $9.15 a bushel earlier in the session.

* The most active corn futures were up 0.3% at $3.76-3/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2% in the previous session.

* The most active wheat futures were down 0.4% at $5.15 a bushel, having closed up 2.2% on Tuesday.

* The USDA said the corn harvest was 66% complete, behind market expectations.

* The USDA said the soybean harvest was 85% complete, behind analysts’ forecasts.

* The USDA said 54% of the winter wheat crop is in good to excellent condition, lagging behind forecasts.

* Temperatures dropped near zero Fahrenheit (-18 Celsius) in wheat-growing areas of the U.S. Plains, including in western Kansas, according to a daily weather report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

* The USDA separately reported 528,875 tonnes of U.S. wheat were inspected for export in the week ended Nov. 7. That was slightly above analysts’ estimates for 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes.

* U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dangled the prospect of completing an initial trade deal with China “soon” but offered no new details on negotiations.

MARKET NEWS

* The dollar clung to most of its recent gains on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China was “close” but offered no new details on negotiations to send

the greenback higher.

* Oil prices ended Tuesday little changed after paring gains of about 1% following a speech from U.S. President Donald Trump that offered few new details about Washington’s trade talks with

Beijing.

* The benchmark S&P 500 stock index eked out a slim gain on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said the United States is close to signing an initial trade deal with China but offered no new details about negotiations.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Aditya Soni)