Soybeans rebound on U.S.-China trade hopes, wheat eases

Chicago soybean futures bounced back on Friday, recouping last session’s losses amid heightened hopes for a trade deal between Washington and Beijing, although the oilseed was still on course to post a weekly decline.

Wheat slid for a second straight session but losses were limited by adverse weather threatening production in some of the key exporting countries.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.7 percent to $$9.22 a bushel by 0304 GMT. The market is down around half a percent this week, poised for its first weekly loss in three.

Wheat dipped 0.1 percent to $5.16 a bushel and was down 0.8 percent for the week. Corn gained 0.3 percent to $3.77-3/4 a bushel, although the market was headed for a second straight weekly loss.

China’s trade delegation said the latest round of talks with the United States made “important progress” for the current stage, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal as Trump and his top trade negotiator both cited substantial progress in two days of high-level talks.

“Analysts mostly remain deeply sceptical that a genuine trade deal can be done on this time frame. We are less pessimistic for a couple of reasons,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“One is that these negotiations are being conducted by senior political levels, not by trade bureaucrats. We expect that political leadership to galvanise the negotiating process. The other reason is that both sides have an incentive, and arguably a growing incentive, to get a meaningful deal done.”

Corn was pressured in part by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange raising its estimate of Argentina’s corn crop to 45 million tonnes from 43 million tonnes previously, citing better-than-expected yields.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week to Dec. 20 at 1.75 million tonnes (old and new crop years combined), above trade expectations for 1.050 million to 1.6 million tonnes.

Wheat was supported by worries over dry weather in Australia. Its western coast is facing hot, dry weather over the next three months, the country’s meteorology bureau said, denting the outlook for wheat production in the world’s fourth-largest exporter.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)