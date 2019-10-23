Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Commodity News / Soybeans rise on China demand prospects; wheat, corn firm

Soybeans rise on China demand prospects; wheat, corn firm

in Commodity News 23/10/2019

Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Wednesday with expectations of Chinese buying supporting prices. Wheat gained after two days of losses, while corn also rose.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Beijing on Tuesday offered major Chinese and international soybean processors waivers that would exempt the companies from steep tariffs on imports of up to 10 million tonnes of U.S. soybeans, according to two people briefed on the matter.

* The waivers, however, failed to unleash a flood of immediate buying as U.S. prices remained too high, according to U.S. export traders. Market conditions have continued to determine Chinese buying in recent weeks despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s assurances of a wave of imminent sales.

* Forecasts for normal- to below-normal precipitation for a large part of the U.S. farm belt over the next two weeks should allow for more active harvesting in most areas.

* Drought across most Ukrainian regions is likely to reduce the area sown in the 2020 winter grain harvest, the head of Ukraine’s state weather forecasting centre said on Tuesday.

* Ukraine and Russia, its main rival on Black Sea grain exports, have been both looking for more rains this autumn. In Russia, though, warm and rainy weather has speeded up sowing in recent weeks and is expected to favour works in the next few weeks.

* Commodity funds were net buyers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean and soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday and net sellers of wheat and soymeal futures, traders said.

MARKET NEWS

* The pound weakened and stocks on world markets declined on Tuesday after British lawmakers rejected the government’s proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its deal to exit the European Union.

    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
0645  France  Business Climate Mfg     Oct
1400  EU      Consumer Confid. Flash   Oct
    
 Grains prices at 0038 GMT
 Contract    Last    Change  Pct chg  Two-day chg  MA 30   RSI
 CBOT wheat  518.75  0.75    +0.14%   -0.91%       497.28  59
 CBOT corn   388.50  0.50    +0.13%   +0.32%       382.93  50
 CBOT soy    935.50  1.50    +0.16%   +0.24%       911.90  66
 CBOT rice   11.70   $0.00   +0.00%   -0.81%       $11.99  35
 WTI crude   54.19   -$0.29  -0.53%   +1.65%       $55.07  
 Currencies                                                
 Euro/dlr    $1.113  $0.000  +0.02%   -0.20%               
 USD/AUD     0.6856  0.000   +0.01%   -0.15%

Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software