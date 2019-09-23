Soybeans tick higher; concerns over prolonged trade war cap gains

Chicago soybean futures rose on Monday, recouping last session’s losses, but fears of a protracted U.S.-China trade war capped gains.

Wheat edged higher as concerns over wet weather in North America providing a floor under the market.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.9% to $8.90-1/4 a bushel by 0310 GMT,

having closed down 1.1% on Friday.

Wheat was up 0.2% at $4.85 a bushel, after ending down 0.8% on Friday and corn gained 0.5% at $3.72-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 0.5% in the previous session.

A U.S.-China trade deal appeared elusive on Friday after Chinese officials unexpectedly cancelled a visit to farms in Montana and Nebraska as deputy trade negotiators wrapped up two days of negotiations in Washington.

“(There were) a couple of minor negative developments in the U.S.-China trade dispute on Friday,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Perhaps adding to the concern was China cancelling a visit to some U.S. farms.”

U.S. and Chinese deputy negotiators held “productive” talks in Washington last week aimed at improving their trade

relationship, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Friday without offering further details.

In the wheat market, there were concerns over wet weather for the spring crops in North America.

Excessively wet conditions in the northern U.S. Plains and Canadian Prairies have hurt the quality of the region’s spring and durum wheat crops, potentially tightening supplies of top grades of the grains, handlers and agronomists said.

Rains and heavy dew have slowed the harvest and caused mature, un-harvested wheat kernels in some areas to begin to

sprout, severely damaging quality and triggering steep discounts from grain buyers of $1 or more per bushel.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Sept. 17, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial

traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and trimmed their net short position in soybeans.

Grains prices at 0310 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 485.00 0.75 +0.15% -0.61% 475.89 59 CBOT corn 372.75 2.00 +0.54% +0.00% 368.83 67 CBOT soy 890.25 7.50 +0.85% -0.31% 875.39 61 CBOT rice 12.24 -$0.08 -0.65% -1.05% $11.85 68 WTI crude 58.64 $0.55 +0.95% +0.88% $56.32 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.102 $0.001 +0.05% -0.15% USD/AUD 0.6777 0.001 +0.13% -0.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Rashmi Aich)