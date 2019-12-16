Soybeans up for 3rd session, near 1-month peak on ‘phase one’ trade deal

Chicago soybean futures rose for a third straight session on Monday to their highest level in almost one month as Washington and Beijing committed to a “phase one” trade deal, which is expected to boost U.S. agriculture

exports to China.

Corn climbed to a six-week high. Wheat rose for a second session, although gains were capped by ample world supplies.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.9% at $9.15-1/2 a bushel, as of 0241 GMT, near the session high of $9.17-1/4 a bushel, the highest since Nov. 18.

Corn firmed 1.4% to $3.86-1/4 a bushel, near the session high of $3.87 a bushel – the highest since Nov. 4, while wheat rose 0.7% to $5.36-1/4 a bushel.

“The trade deal is mainly supportive for soybeans and some for corn,” said one Singapore-based grains trader. “But we have to wait and see how much does China actually buy.”

China has agreed to buy $200 billion worth of additional U.S. goods and services over the next two years as part of a

phase one trade pact to be signed in early January, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters on Friday.

The United States has been pushing for China to commit to buy $50 billion in agricultural products in 2020.

China bought $24 billion in U.S. farm products in 2017, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture figures.

Ukraine increased its grain exports by around 33% to 27.4 million tonnes in the 2019/20 July-June season helped by higher wheat and corn exports, the Ministry for Development of Economy, Trade and Agriculture said on Friday.

Wheat exports rose to 14 million tonnes from 9.8 million a year earlier, the ministry said in a statement, adding it had also exported 3.6 million tonnes of barley and 9.4 million tonnes of corn.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 10, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

Grains prices at 0241 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 536.25 3.75 +0.70% +3.27% 521.04 54 CBOT corn 386.25 5.25 +1.38% +4.04% 381.86 72 CBOT soy 915.50 8.00 +0.88% +2.46% 904.92 72 CBOT rice 12.77 $0.00 +0.00% +2.70% $12.19 71 WTI crude 59.84 -$0.23 -0.38% +1.12% $57.65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.113 $0.001 +0.10% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.6878 0.000 +0.04% -0.43% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Aditya Soni)