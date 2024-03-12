Soybeans, wheat and corn fall as attention returns to plentiful supplies

Chicago soybeans, wheat and corn fell on Monday, reversing Friday’s strength, as market attentionreturned to large global suppliesand low demand.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans Sv1 fell 0.5% to $11.77-1/2 a bushel at 1156 GMT after hitting their highest since Feb. 14 at $11.89-1/4 earlier on Monday.

Corn Cv1 fell 1.0% to $4.35-1/2 a bushel, while wheatWv1 fell 0.5% to $5.34-3/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) world supply and demand report on Friday did not cause major waves, with markets rising after its release. The USDA slightly lowered its Brazilian soybean crop forecast, but its outlook was above many private estimates and reminded dealers of plentiful SouthAmerican supplies.

The USDA pegged Brazil’s harvest at 155 million metric tons, compared with itsFebruary estimate of 156 million, but above analysts’ expectations for 152.28 million.

“Soybeans, corn and wheat are being weakened as attention turns back to big supplies in world cash markets,” said Matt Ammermann, StoneX commodity risk manager. “The USDA report on Friday provided no major surprises.”

“For soybeans, Brazil’s harvest is looking large and its traditional peak time for exports is approaching, providing more competition to U.S. sales.”

China cancelled two U.S. wheat purchases last week.

Argentina’s scheduled corn exports have hit their highest levels in at least five years, boosted by leftover stocks from the previous season.

“Large wheat supplies continue to be offered in export markets, especially by Russia and other Black Sea suppliers”, Ammermann said. “China cancelled purchases last week and with the Ramadan period starting, Middle Eastern import demand is likely to be quiet.”

“Corn is also suffering from the impact of large South American supplies. While the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to drag its feet on U.S. rate cuts, it is difficult to see near-term bullish factors.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Devika Syamnath)