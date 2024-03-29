Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / S&P affirms United States ‘AA+/A-1+’ sovereign ratings on economic resilience

S&P affirms United States ‘AA+/A-1+’ sovereign ratings on economic resilience

in World Economy News 29/03/2024

Global ratings agency S&P affirmed its “AA+” long-term and “A-1+” short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings on the U.S. on Thursday, and kept the outlook on the long-term rating as ‘stable’.

“A diversified and resilient economy with solid growth, extensive monetary policy flexibility, and benefits associated with the unique status as the issuer of the world’s leading reserve currency underpin the U.S. sovereign rating,” S&P said.

It expects the Federal Reserve System, which provides the U.S. with considerable monetary policy flexibility, to navigate the challenges of lowering domestic inflation and addressing financial market vulnerabilities.

Earlier in the month, peer Fitch affirmed United States’ long-term foreign currency sovereign credit rating at “AA+” with a “stable” outlook.
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software