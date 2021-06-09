S&P Global Platts Becomes Data & Insight Provider to OPEC

S&P Global Platts (“Platts”), the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced that Platts has become a data and insight provider to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), building on a long-term relationship.

Saugata Saha, President, S&P Global Platts, said: “We are pleased that OPEC recognises the value of Platts’ independent price reporting and world-class analytics insight. We welcome this opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship at this critical juncture when OPEC and energy ecosystem participants around the world are actively working to secure a sustainable future for generations to come.”

Platts will supply the Vienna-based OPEC Secretariat team and the OPEC Research Division with Platts oil price data, news, fundamental data, insight and analytics, aimed at complementing OPEC’s work in evaluating and analysing global oil markets. Platts will continue to support OPEC’s industry leading lecture series, technical meetings, workshops and other market discussions.

OPEC is a permanent intergovernmental organization representing 13 oil-exporting nations that coordinates and unifies the petroleum policies of its Member Countries. The OPEC Secretariat is the executive organ of OPEC, and is responsible for the implementation of all resolutions passed by the Conference and carries out all decisions made by the Board of Governors. It also conducts research, the findings of which constitute key inputs in decision-making.

Source: S&P Global Platts