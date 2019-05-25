S&P Global Platts to Launch Marine Fuel 0.5% Bunker Price Assessments Beginning July

S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, announced that it will begin publishing daily price assessments for IMO-compliant Marine Fuel 0.5% bunkers on delivered and ex-wharf basis at key ports globally from July 1, 2019.

Platts launched Marine Fuel 0.5% cargo and barge assessments globally on January 2, 2019.

The new Marine Fuel 0.5% bunker assessments will conform to S&P Global Platts’ methodology for high- sulfur bunker fuel, as set out in a proposal announced on March 26, 2018. S&P Global Platts will continue publishing high-sulfur bunker fuel assessments at locations where they currently exist.

The launch of these assessments comes six months ahead of the planned introduction of new sulfur limits in marine fuels by the International Maritime Organization from January 1, 2020.

Source: Platts