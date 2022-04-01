S&P Global to publish only midpoints for Asian steel and scrap assessments

After market consultation, S&P Global Commodity Insights will be publishing only the midpoints of all its Asian steel and scrap price assessments in order to focus on the assessment close value, with effect from July 1, 2022.

Under this change, high and low price points will be discontinued (symbol high bate and low bate). For most of the assessments in question, the published high and low values are already identical to the midpoint (close bate).

The changes, which will simplify assessment data points amid growing interest in Platts Asia steel and scrap assessments, were first proposed on March 8 in a subscriber note available here

The effective date for these changes has moved to July 1, from an initially proposed launch of June 1.

The assessments appear in Platts Steel Alert, Platts Price Analyzer, Platts Steel Price Report, SBB Daily Briefing, SBB Steel Markets Daily and Platts Market Data categories SQ and ST. S&P Global Commodity Insights invites comments and questions to [email protected] and [email protected].

For written comments, please provide a clear indication if comments are not intended for publication by S&P Global Commodity Insights for public viewing.

S&P Global Commodity Insights will consider all comments received and will make comments not marked as confidential available upon request.

Source: Platts