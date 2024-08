Skuld is pleased to announce that rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) on 14 August re-affirmed Skuld’s ‘A’ (stable) rating.

S&P said: “The stable outlook indicates that we expect Skuld to record combined ratios close to breakeven (100%) over the next two years while maintaining excellent capital adequacy. We also expect the club to record underwriting results in the top half of its peer group.”

Source: SKULD