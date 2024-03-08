S&P reaffirms Gard’s A+ rating with a stable outlook

We are happy to see that Gard has retained its Standard & Poor’s A+ rating under the rating agency’s new assessment criteria. In their recently published assessment of the club, S&P noted that “Gard has the strongest competitive position among its peers”.

S&P also highlighted Gard’s “strong service reputation, close relationship with members, below-average general increases and track record of sound capital and earnings generation – which enables it to return premium to members”. In sum, Gard is less exposed to volatility than our peers in the marine insurance market, according to S&P.

“Our financial strength underpins everything we do” said Gard CFO Christian Pritchard-Davies. “It means that we can provide our Member and clients with competitive and predictable premiums, and all the necessary support when something goes wrong.”

Source: Gard