Space Norway orders communications satellite THOR 8

Following the successful finalisation of an agreement with Thales Alenia Space for the design, construction, testing and delivery of THOR 8, the satellite is scheduled for launch in 2027.

THOR 8 is designed as a dual-use satellite, equipped with three dedicated payloads on the Ku and Ka bands, and is expected to have an operational lifespan of more than 15 years.

The satellite will deliver robust, high-speed connectivity for data communication services to governments and commercial clients in the maritime and land-based sectors across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Additionally, THOR 8 will provide premium broadcasting coverage in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in the Nordics.

“THOR 8 will offer expanded coverage and capacity going into the future, ensuring the seamless and dependable connectivity services that our diverse portfolio of clients have come to expect,” said Peter Olsen, Director of Satcom at Space Norway.

Hervé Derrey, CEO of Thales Alenia Space, said: “I would like to thank Space Norway for its continued trust in Thales Alenia Space. THOR 8 is our second satellite build for Space Norway, following THOR 6.”

Morten Tengs, CEO of Space Norway, stated: “The deployment of the THOR 8 satellite is a significant milestone in our mission to deliver advanced and reliable connectivity solutions. This strategic addition will enhance our capabilities, providing critical services to safeguard the interests of both national and international governments while meeting the demands of our commercial partners.

“We extend our gratitude to Thales Alenia Space for their long-standing partnership and commitment towards this transformational project.”

Source: Space Norway